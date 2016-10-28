(Repeats to additional subscribers)
* Struggle to find funders hampered progress
* Chinalco already holds stake
* China provides obvious market for iron ore
By Barbara Lewis and Rahul B
LONDON/BENGALURU, Oct 28 Mining company Rio
Tinto has agreed to sell its stake in Guinea's
Simandou project to Chinalco, it said on Friday,
potentially kickstarting the long-stalled scheme to develop the
world's largest untapped iron ore reserves.
For all the project's huge potential, Rio has voiced
frustration over the difficulty of drumming up financing, though
industry sources said that the change of ownership could open up
access to Chinese funding.
China, the world's largest iron ore consumer, provides an
obvious market for Simandou, which Guinea is counting on to spur
economic growth after the West African country was hit by a
crippling Ebola epidemic.
When fully operational, Simandou could double Guinea's GDP,
project partners have said.
Rio has a 46.6 percent stake in the project, while
state-owned Chinese metals producer Chinalco has 41.3 percent
and the Guinea government 7.5 percent.
If the deal to sell out to Chinalco goes ahead, Rio Tinto
will receive payments of between $1.1 billion and $1.3 billion
based on the timing of the project's development, it said in a
statement, adding that the aim was to seal a final deal in less
than six months.
Rio Tinto CEO Jean-Sebastien Jacques said in August that
there had been no progress on finding infrastructure funding for
Simandou and in October the International Finance Corporation
(IFC), an arm of the World Bank, said it was withdrawing from
the the project.
Rio's London-listed shares were up nearly 0.5 percent at
28.10 pounds at 1219 GMT, outperforming a less than 0.1 percent
gain for the wider sector.
Analysts said the deal was bullish for Rio, citing the
diffculty of financing the project and uncertainty about when
production would start.
David Butler, analyst at Barclays, said the prospect of
recovering more than a $1 bln from their stake "is a great
outcome".
One of the many issues for the project has been doubt over
demand for iron ore because of the steel market, the main user
of the raw material, is chronically oversupplied.
Rio's new boss, who took over in June from a CEO with a
track record in iron ore, has earned kudos for his Oyu Tolgoi
project in Mongolia, which when completed will be the world's
third-biggest copper mine.
Analysts and investors have interpreted Jacques' background
as suggesting a shift from iron ore and Jacques has said that
the copper market is likely to be the first industrial commodity
to go into a supply deficit.
(Editing by David Goodman)