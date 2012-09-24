Sept 24 Kelly Ortberg was appointed president of
Rockwell Collins Inc and will join Chairman and Chief
Executive Clay Jones in the newly formed Office of the Chief
Executive, the supplier of avionics and other electronic systems
for commercial and military aircraft said on Monday.
The appointment of Ortberg, 52, is the first time Rockwell
Collins has named a president aside from Jones, 63, who moved to
the company's top job in 2002.
Ortberg was formerly chief operating officer of the
government systems business, and he has also served as chief
operating officer of the commercial systems segment. He joined
Rockwell Collins in 1987.
In a statement, Jones said the move will help Rockwell
Collins better prepare for its future.
Philip Jasper, 44, was named executive vice president and
chief operating officer of government systems, reporting to
Ortberg, the company said.