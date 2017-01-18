(Corrects Moody's rating to Ba3)
By Sudip Roy
LONDON, Jan 18 (IFR) - United Company Rusal has mandated JP
Morgan as global coordinator and bookrunner for a potential
debut fixed rate US dollar bond, according to a lead.
Credit Agricole, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Gazprombank, ING,
Raiffeisen Bank International, Sberbank CIB, Renaissance
Capital, Societe Generale, UBS, UniCredit and VTB Capital are
joining the US bank as bookrunners.
Rusal, which produces aluminium, will meet investors in
Europe, North America and Asia from January 20.
A 144A/Reg S bond offering with an up to five-year tenor may
follow. Rusal is rated Ba3 by Moody's and B+ by Fitch.
(Reporting by Sudip Roy, Editing by Helene Durand)