BRIEF-Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Facebook, Netease
* Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Facebook to 705,196 class A shares from 366,800 class A shares
MOSCOW, Sept 8 New car sales in Russia fell 18 percent year on year to 113,749 vehicles in August, after a 16.6 percent fall in July, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) lobby group said on Thursday. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Polina Devitt)
* Tiger Global Management ups share stake in Facebook to 705,196 class A shares from 366,800 class A shares
* Cuts share stake in Alibaba to 4.75 million ADRs from 5.3 million ADRs - SEC filing