UPDATE 1-U.S. regulators open probe into recall of nearly 1.7 mln Hyundai, Kia models
* Hyundai says it will cooperate ‘sincerely’ with probe (Add comments from NHTSA, Hyundai)
MOSCOW, June 8 New car sales in Russia fell 14.5 percent year-on-year to 107,665 vehicles in May, after an 8.5-percent fall in April, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) lobby group said on Wednesday.
In the first five months of 2016, sales of new passenger cars and light commercial vehicles were down 14.7 percent year-on-year at 548,119, the AEB said in statement, adding it would update its full-year forecast next month. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Gleb Stolyarov; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
SEOUL/WASHINGTON, May 20 U.S. safety regulators have opened a formal investigation into the recall of nearly 1.7 million Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Motor Corp U.S. vehicles for engine problems, according to filings.