MOSCOW Jan 18 The Russian central bank will
coordinate its action on how to manage forex reserves with the
Finance Ministry, Interfax news agency quoted the bank as saying
on Wednesday.
Discussion on ways to prop up the reserves have resumed
after the rouble became one of the best performing emerging
market currencies in 2016.
The reserves were used to cushion the budget deficit, which
widened due to the slump in the price of oil, Russia's chief
commodity export.
But the independent central bank has been resistant to state
conditions for replenishing the reserves.
The bank said it may consider buying foreign currency if the
oil prices increase, Interfax reported.
OPEC, Russia and other non-OPEC producers in November and
December pledged to cut oil output by nearly 1.8 million bpd,
initially for six months, to bring supplies back in line with
consumption, supporting prices.
