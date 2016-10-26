* Settlement would mean no fines on Gazprom
* Gazprom would lift block on re-exporting its gas - source
* Some EU countries want tough line on Gazprom
(Adds details from sources, context)
By Alissa de Carbonnel and Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS Oct 26 Gazprom is finalising
a deal with European Union regulators to end a five-year
antitrust case and avoid fines, signaling a thaw in business
relations between Moscow and Brussels despite tensions over
Ukraine and Syria.
The Russian state gas exporter, which supplies a third of
the EU's gas, has been on the European Commission's radar since
2012, culminating in charges last year that it overcharged
customers in eastern and central Europe and blocked rivals.
Since then, Gazprom has offered concessions aimed at staving
off a potential fine of up to 10 percent of its global turnover.
Gazprom deputy head Alexander Medvedev said it was putting
the "final touch" to a proposal thrashed out with Europe's
Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager and Russia's Deputy
Energy Minister Anatoly Yanovsky on Wednesday in Brussels.
The deal reached in talks that dragged on two-and-a-half
hours will be formally presented by Gazprom in the coming weeks,
sources close to the process said, giving the Kremlin time to
weigh in.
"It's heavily politicized," a Gazprom source said.
As part of the deal, Gazprom will drop clauses in its supply
contracts with wholesalers and some industrial customers barring
them from exporting its gas to other countries, another source
said.
It will also have to address the EU's other key concerns:
that Gazprom set unfair prices in the Baltic states, Bulgaria
and Poland and tied gas contracts to pipeline commitments.
"On the pricing issue, Gazprom will show more flexibility,"
the second source said.
The EU's deal-making is seen by some former Soviet EU
members states as a failure to stand up to Russia and pry loose
its grip over their energy sectors in a region where gas prices
can make or break governments.
"If they want to show how strong they are, they should do it
with the anti-monopoly case," one EU diplomat said.
With the final details of any deal depending on feedback
from Gazprom's customers and rivals, critics will have a say.
Vestager said in a statement: "All options remain on the
table at this stage." Should the Commission accept Gazprom's
concessions, she said it could make them legally binding.
With a settlement, Russia would accept EU authority in
applying competition law - something it has long balked at. If
Gazprom failed to comply, the EU could resort to fines.
One EU ambassador said a deal could help unlock contentious
pipeline projects, allowing more Russian gas to flow to sparsely
supplied markets.
The EU is also moving to remove another thorn in energy
relations. It will decide by Monday whether to lift a cap on how
much gas Gazprom can pump via a link from Russia's Nord Stream
pipeline to Germany - a route bypassing Ukraine.
Full access to the Opal link is vital to Gazprom's plan to
double Nord Stream - a plan fiercely opposed by some EU nations
which say it would deprive Ukraine of transit fees.
CUTTING A DEAL
Within a bloc divided over its stance on Russia, some EU
nations see the move toward a settlement as running counter to
calls for more sanctions on Russia over its bombing in Syria.
The Commission has cast the antitrust case as purely
technical, but some EU officials said it was being closely
watched to gauge decisions on other energy disputes with Russia,
with one EU source calling a settlement a game changer.
In giving ground on some issues, the Commission is seeking
guarantees Gazprom will retain Ukraine as a transit route after
it contract expires in 2019, an EU source said. It also wants
three-way talks with Kiev over winter transits, the source said.
Talk of a settlement follows Gazprom's victory in a price
arbitration case with Lithuania in June that Katja Yafimava of
the Oxford Institute for Energy said might have weakened the
EU's case.
"They want to be sure that if the case goes to court, it can
stand," Yafimava said.
Gazprom's preference for locking clients into long-term
contracts - opposed by the Commission - has also been challenged
by cheaper spot gas markets in Europe.
In response, Gazprom has offered discounts and contract
renegotiations with major Western European customers.
(Additional reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, Foo Yun Chee and
Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Jane Merriman and Mark Potter)