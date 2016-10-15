Bank of India posts Q4 loss of 10.46 bln rupees
Bank of India Ltd, the country's sixth-biggest lender by assets, reported a fourth-quarter net loss of 10.46 billion rupees ($162.08 million) as provisions for bad loans remained high.
GOA, India Russia's Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller said on Saturday he hoped to renegotiate a deal to supply liquefied natural gas to India's Gail (India) Ltd within the next six months.
"We will make a decision in the near future, in the course of six months," Miller said.
The two companies are discussing a change to the period in which Gail has to increase its off-take to 2.5 million tonnes of LNG per a year, as agreed under a previous contract, Miller told reporters.
When asked if the volume of 2.5 million tonnes a year would remain unchanged, he said: "Yes."
(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)
HONG KONG Asian stocks posted their biggest daily rise in a month on Monday following modest gains in U.S. shares, though the greenback came under renewed pressure as Washington's political turmoil undermines confidence in U.S. economic policy.