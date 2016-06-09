(Recasts, updates with more details)
MOSCOW, June 9 The Russian air force grounded
its entire fleet of Sukhoi-27 fighter jets on Thursday after a
fatal crash near Moscow which aviation sources told Russian
agencies looked like the result of some kind of technical
failure.
Viktor Bondarev, the head of the air force, ordered the
country's fleet of the twin-engined fighter jet grounded until
the reasons for the crash had been determined, Russian agencies
reported.
Russia is believed to have over 300 of the fighter jets in
service. The United States complained in April that one of them
had made aggressive manoeuvres near a U.S. reconnaissance plane
over the Baltic Sea, a charge Russia rejected.
Thursday's crash occurred just outside Moscow and involved
an SU-27 that was part of the country's famous aerobatic
demonstration team, the 'Russian Knights,' who have overflown
annual Red Square military parades in the past.
The Russian Defence Ministry was quoted as saying that the
pilot of the downed plane, who was killed, did not have time to
eject because he had used his last seconds to steer the aircraft
away from a populated area.
The plane was returning to its base at the time and was not
carrying weapons or ammunition, the ministry was cited as
saying. A Defence Ministry commission is reported to be working
at the crash site to try to determine what happened.
(Reporting by Andrew Osborn and Alexander Winning; Editing by
Dmitry Solovyov)