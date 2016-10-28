(Adds details from statement, background on Lesin)
By Mark Hosenball
WASHINGTON Oct 28 The death last year in
Washington of Mikhail Lesin, a Russian media executive and
former adviser to President Vladimir Putin, was accidental and
caused partly by alcohol poisoning after days of heavy drinking,
U.S. authorities said on Friday.
Lesin, who was found dead in his hotel room on Nov. 5, 2015
at the age of 57, died partly from "acute ethanol intoxication,"
according to a statement by Washington's Metropolitan Police
Department and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of
Columbia.
Lesin served as Putin's press minister from 1999 to 2004. He
was named head of Russia's state-controlled Gazprom-Media in
2013 but resigned the following year and moved to Los Angeles.
In 2014, U.S. Senator Roger Wicker asked the U.S. Department
of Justice to investigate Lesin for violating the Foreign
Corrupt Practices Act. Wicker, a Republican, questioned how
Lesin was able to purchase $28 million worth of property in Los
Angeles after he stopped working for the Russian government.
While Lesin's death sparked rumors of foul play at the time,
law enforcement officials said the Justice Department had no
open investigation of the case. On the night he died, Lesin was
scheduled to attend a Washington gala honoring Russian
billionaire and philanthropist Pyotr Aven, according to Radio
Free Europe. But he never showed up.
The statement issued by U.S. authorities said Lesin entered
his room at the Dupont Circle Hotel in Washington for the last
time "after days of excessive alcohol consumption."
After reviewing video footage and evidence gathered during
an investigation of Lesin's death, Washington's chief medical
examiner concluded he died "as a result of blunt force injuries
to his head, with contributing causes being blunt force injuries
of the neck, torso, upper extremities and lower extremities,
which were induced by falls, with acute ethanol intoxication,"
the statement said.
(Reporting by Mark Hosenball; Editing by Paul Simao)