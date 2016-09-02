JOHANNESBURG, Sept 2 South African power utility
Eskom said on Friday it has extended by 30 days the period for
interested parties in the Eastern Cape province to comment on
its plan to build nuclear plants.
The utility said in a statement a notice of its "intention
to construct and operate multiple nuclear installations (power
reactors)" will be published in the Government Gazette this
month and comments will be accepted for up to 30 days after
that.
Environmental and civic groups have expressed concern about
the two proposed sites in the Eastern Cape and Western Cape
provinces, while economists have said South Africa cannot afford
to build new nuclear power plants.
