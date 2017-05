South African finance minister Pravin Gordhan poses for a photograph in Pretoria, after speaking via video link to a Thomson Reuters investment conference in Cape Town South Africa, October 14, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG South Africa Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan will not ask the state prosecutor to review fraud charges he is facing as it would be "pointless" to do so, his lawyers said on Friday, trimming the rand's rally.

"The main reason for his decision is that he does not have any confidence in the NDPP’s (National Director of Public Prosecutions) ability or willingness to afford him a fair hearing," the lawyers said in a statement.

