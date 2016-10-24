JOHANNESBURG Oct 24 At least 80 heads of top
South African firms including Anglo American, Barclays
Africa Group and Naspers want fraud charges
against Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan to be dropped.
The top executives of mostly-listed firms in Africa's most
industrialised country - ranging from mining, media, retail and
banking - said in a newspaper advertisement on Sunday that
political wrangling was damaging an already stalling economy at
a time the country faced a sovereign credit downgrade.
"We stand as one for the rule of law and against the
decision to prosecute the Minister of Finance on charges that
are, according to the preponderance of expert legal opinion,
without factual or legal foundation," they declared.
The charges say Gordhan, while running the tax agency,
fraudulently approved early retirement for a deputy commissioner
and re-hired him as a consultant, costing the tax agency around
1.1 million rand ($79,000).
The minister has dismissed the accusations as frivolous and
politically motivated.
Analysts and supporters of Gordhan, whose first court
appearance is scheduled for Nov. 2, argue that the charges could
be a ploy by President Jacob Zuma allies to discredit him.
The president has said he is not in conflict with Gordhan
and the country's top prosecutor has denied that the charges are
politically motivated. Gordhan said last week his relations with
Zuma were very good.
The corporate leaders joined opposition parties, analysts,
and top leaders inside the ruling African National Congress,
including Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, who have publicly
expressed support for Gordhan.
