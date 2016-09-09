* Global risk aversion, finmin concerns weigh on rand
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 9 South Africa's rand slumped
as much as 2 percent against the dollar on Friday, as global
concerns following North Korea's nuclear test compounded
domestic political uncertainty, sending investors fleeing to
safe haven assets.
Stocks however snapped two sessions of losses, lifted by
companies with sales outside South Africa which stand to benefit
from the weaker currency.
The rand stumbled to 14.4500 to the dollar during Friday
trade, its softest in a week, and was trading at 14.3700 by 1530
GMT, a 1.6 percent decline from Thursday's New York close.
It tracked other emerging market currencies which fell
partly on news that North Korea had conducted its fifth nuclear
test.
"If there's a serious threat to geo-political stability we
are likely to see risk-off trading, and the rand being one of
the most liquid in terms of emerging market currencies will be
affected," ETM market analyst Ricardo Da Camara said.
Government bonds were also weaker, with the yield on the
2026 benchmark issue climbing 16 basis points to 8.755
percent.
The rand's woes were compounded by continuing domestic
concerns around an investigation into Finance Minister Pravin
Gordhan over the activities of a surveillance unit set up under
his watch, which police say spied on politicians.
Gordhan questioned on Thursday the motive of the inquiry,
saying it had no basis.
Opposition parties have called it a witch-hunt and a veiled
attack on the independence of the Treasury.
On the stock market, most blue chips closed in the black.
Shares in Mediclinic , which also has
operations in the United Arab Emirates and Switzerland, gained
2.5 percent to 185.94 rand after it said trading was in line
with expectations.
Mediclinic's foreign earnings made it attractive to
investors, Sanlam Private Wealth director Greg Katzenellenbogen
said. "Resource stocks were also up on the weaker currency," he
said.
BHP Billiton, which has a secondary listing in Johannesburg,
was the best blue chip performer, gaining 2.7 percent to 193.89
rand.
The benchmark Top-40 index closed 0.3 percent
firmer at 46,735 points while the All-Share index was
up 0.2 percent at 53,347 points.
Trading volumes were slightly below par, with around 286
million shares changing hands, compared with last year's daily
average of 296 million, according to preliminary bourse data.
