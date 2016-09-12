JOHANNESBURG, Sept 12 South Africa's President Jacob Zuma has paid for non-security upgrades to his private Nkandla home, the National Treasury said on Monday, in line with a court order issued in March.

"We can confirm as the National Treasury that the payment has been received," a spokeswoman for the Treasury said.

In June, the Treasury said that Zuma should pay 7.8 million rand ($537,000) for the non-security upgrades, after the Constitutional Court in March ordered Zuma to pay back some of the $16 million of state money spent upgrading his private home.

($1 = 14.5300 rand) (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)