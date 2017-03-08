By Davide Barbuscia
| DUBAI, March 8
DUBAI, March 8 Oman’s Salalah Methanol Co has
asked banks for a $720 million syndicated loan that the
state-run petrochemical company would use for a new ammonia
plant and refinancing purposes, banking sources said on
Wednesday.
Bank Dhofar and Standard Chartered are
advising the company on the financing, which is expected to have
a 12-year maturity. Banks are expected to sunmit their
commitments to the loan by the end of March, the sources said.
Telephone calls and an email to Salalah Methanol seeking
comment were unanswered.
Salalah Methanol has not given an exact indication of the
potential interest rate of the loan, but a banking source said
the borrower was looking at a rate in the low 300 basis points
area over the London Interbank Offered Rate.
Banks interested in the deal were instead expecting an
interest rate of between 350 and 375 bps over Libor, the source
added, declining to be named because the matter is not public.
About one-third of the $720 million financing would be used
to repay existing debt, with the balance used to back
construction of the new plant, the sources said.
Canada's SNC-Lavalin was awarded an engineering,
procurement and construction contract by Salalah Methanol to
build the ammonia plant, its utilities and off-site
infrastructure, SNC-Lavalin said earlier this week. The ammonia
plant's project financing is expected to reach completion by the
end of June, SNC-Lavalin said.
Salalah Methanol is 90 percent owned by state-owned Oman Oil
Co and 10 percent owned by Takamul Investment Co.
It raised a loan of about $600 million in 2007 for
construction of a methanol production facility in the Salalah
Free Zone. Oman Oil provided 35 percent of the project cost in
equity, with the remainder coming from a syndicated loan
involving regional and international banks.
The new project involves adding an ammonia plant to the
existing methanol project.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)