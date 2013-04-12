MUMBAI Bollywood actor Salman Khan is producing a Canadian film about an Indian immigrant, his first movie co-production since the children's film "Chillar Party" in 2011.

"Dr. Cabbie", to be directed by Jean Francois Pouliot, tells the story of an unemployed Indian doctor who drives a cab in Canada and becomes a local hero when he converts his taxi into a mobile clinic.

"‘Dr. Cabbie' is the story of an Indian immigrant and it has an inherent universal appeal," Khan said in a statement.

Filming began on Wednesday for the movie starring Vinay Virmani, Adrianne Palicki, and Kunal Nayyar, best known for his role in the TV sitcom "The Big Bang Theory".

The cast also includes Rizwan Manji from the TV series "Outsourced".

Bollywood studios are increasingly venturing into film production overseas. After Anil Ambani's Reliance Entertainment, Yash Raj Films has also made a foray into Hollywood and its projects include "Grace of Monaco" starring Nicole Kidman.

