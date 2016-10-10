LONDON Oct 10 Saudi Arabia will meet fixed
income investors starting Oct. 12 as it prepares to sell its
first sovereign bond, arranging banks said on Monday.
The world's largest oil exporter will sell a
dollar-denominated bond with tranches maturing after five, ten
and 30 years following the roadshow programme, subject to market
conditions.
Citigroup, HSBC and JP Morgan have been selected as global
coordinators, and seven more banks have been made joint
book-runners for the trade which is structured to be sold to
investors including those in the United States, an announcement
said.
(Reporting by Sujata Rao-Coverley; Writing by David French,
Editing by Angus MacSwan)