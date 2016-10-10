LONDON Oct 10 Saudi Arabia will meet fixed income investors starting Oct. 12 as it prepares to sell its first sovereign bond, arranging banks said on Monday.

The world's largest oil exporter will sell a dollar-denominated bond with tranches maturing after five, ten and 30 years following the roadshow programme, subject to market conditions.

Citigroup, HSBC and JP Morgan have been selected as global coordinators, and seven more banks have been made joint book-runners for the trade which is structured to be sold to investors including those in the United States, an announcement said. (Reporting by Sujata Rao-Coverley; Writing by David French, Editing by Angus MacSwan)