DUBAI The Saudi Arabian air force intercepted a ballistic missile fired from Yemen, Saudi state news agency SPA reported on Monday.

The missile was launched from Yemeni territory heading towards the city of Abha, the capital of southwestern Asir province, and was intercepted at 6:10 a.m. (0310 GMT), SPA reported.

Houthi forces in Yemen, in which Saudi Arabia has led a war against the Iran-backed group, have previously fired missiles towards Saudi Arabia.

Saudi-owned Arabiya TV reported earlier on Monday that a missile had been intercepted in the city of Khamees Mushait in the Kingdom's southwest. It did not identify from where the missile had been fired.

