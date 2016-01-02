(Inserts comment from Rhodes, paragraph 5)
By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON Jan 2 The U.S. government expressed
concern on Saturday that Saudi Arabia's execution of a prominent
Shi'ite cleric, could exacerbate sectarian tensions, and urged
all leaders in the Middle East to "redouble efforts" to
de-escalate regional tensions.
"We reaffirm our calls on the Government of Saudi Arabia to
respect and protect human rights, and to ensure fair and
transparent judicial proceedings in all cases," John Kirby, a
spokesman for the U.S. State Department, said in a statement,
after the execution of Nimr al-Nimr and 46 other people.
The executions, which also included dozens of al Qaeda
members, signaled that the Riyadh government would not tolerate
attacks, whether by Sunni jihadists or minority Shi'ites. They
stirred sectarian anger, including a march by hundreds of
Shi'ite Muslims in Saudi Arabia's eastern province.
In Hawaii, where President Barack Obama is on vacation with
his family, White House deputy national security adviser Ben
Rhodes said the administration has urged the Saudis to show
restraint regarding respect for human rights.
"We broadly I think have concerns about human rights issues
in Saudi Arabia, and again we also would like to see steps taken
by Saudi Arabia and other countries to reduce sectarian tensions
in the region," Rhodes said.
Kirby noted that Washington has previously expressed its
concern about the Saudi legal system, and raised those concerns
at high levels with the Saudi government.
He said the United States also urges the Saudi government to
permit peaceful expression of dissent and work together with all
community leaders to defuse tensions.
"We are particularly concerned that the execution of
prominent Shia cleric and political activist Nimr al-Nimr risks
exacerbating sectarian tensions at a time when they urgently
need to be reduced," Kirby said.
"In this context, we reiterate the need for leaders
throughout the region to redouble efforts aimed at de-escalating
regional tensions," he added.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle, additional reporting by Jeff
Mason in Hawaii; Editing by W Simon and Franklin Paul)