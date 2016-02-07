DUBAI Feb 7 Saudi Cement's board has proposed paying a cash dividend of 3 riyals ($0.8000) per share for the second half of 2015, the company said on Sunday.

This compares with a proposed dividend of 2.5 riyals per share for the prior-year period.

Saudi Cement last month reported a 33 percent drop in fourth-quarter profit that missed analyst forecasts.

($1 = 3.7500 riyals) (Reporting by Matt Smith, editing by Hadeel Al Sayegh)