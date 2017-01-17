COLUMN-In age of 'superstar firms,' index investing logic holds: James Saft
May 29 Even in the age of “superstar firms,” the logic of index investing holds.
WASHINGTON Jan 17 Botox maker Allergan plc will pay a $15 million penalty and admit to wrongdoing, after U.S. regulators on Tuesday accused the company of failing to disclose merger talks with Actavis, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said.
In a statement on Tuesday, the SEC said that the disclosure failures occurred in the months after the company received a tender offer from Valeant Pharmaceuticals International and co-bidders. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Andrew Hay)
May 29 Even in the age of “superstar firms,” the logic of index investing holds.
QUITO, May 29 Ecuador's new leftist president, Lenin Moreno, said on Monday he would seek to refinance the Andean country's "expensive" foreign debt in a bid to ease pressure on its economy.