Sept 5 Royal Dutch Shell Plc said on
Wednesday it will go ahead with its planned Quest carbon capture
and storage project in order to cut carbon-dioxide emissions at
its 255,000 barrel per day Scotford oil sands upgrader near
Edmonton, Alberta, by more than a third.
The company said in a statement the facility will capture
more than 1 million tonnes of carbon dioxide annually and inject
it underground.
Shell has not said how much it expects the project, which
will be operating late in 2015, will cost. The governments of
Alberta and Canada are contributing C$865 million ($877 million)
to the project.