BRIEF-Mira VII Acquisition announces filing of filing statement
* Received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange in respect of its qualifying transaction with Goodfood Market
April 26 Shenzhen Special Economic Zone Real Estate & Properties Group Co Ltd:
* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to decrease by 44.3 percent to 59.2 percent, or to be 55 million yuan to 75 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (134.7 million yuan)
* Comments that decreased sales of real estate business is the main reason for the forecast
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer