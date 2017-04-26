April 26 Shenzhen Special Economic Zone Real Estate & Properties Group Co Ltd:

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to decrease by 44.3 percent to 59.2 percent, or to be 55 million yuan to 75 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (134.7 million yuan)

* Comments that decreased sales of real estate business is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/OKVhsl

