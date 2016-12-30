BRIEF-Italy's Banca Carige approves 940 mln euro bad loan sale, top investor criticises CEO
* Its board unanimously approves sale of 940 million euro bad loan portfolio with use of GACS state guarantee on senior tranche
SINGAPORE Dec 30 Singapore total bank lending in November rose 0.4 percent from October, due to a rise in general commerce loans, central bank data showed on Friday.
Loans and advances by domestic banking units in the city-state amounted S$610.6 billion last month, up from to S$608.0 billion in October.
November bank lending rose 1.1 percent, from a year earlier.
Loans and advances in Asian currency units (ACU) rose to S$539.4 billion in November from S$528.9 billion in October
The ACU market refers to loans denominated in currencies other than the Singapore dollar. For details of the latest monthly statistics, see www.mas.gov.sg (Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Michael Perry)
