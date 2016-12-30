SINGAPORE Dec 30 Singapore total bank lending in November rose 0.4 percent from October, due to a rise in general commerce loans, central bank data showed on Friday.

Loans and advances by domestic banking units in the city-state amounted S$610.6 billion last month, up from to S$608.0 billion in October.

November bank lending rose 1.1 percent, from a year earlier.

Loans and advances in Asian currency units (ACU) rose to S$539.4 billion in November from S$528.9 billion in October

The ACU market refers to loans denominated in currencies other than the Singapore dollar.