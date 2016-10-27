(Adds reaction, bond yield hike, background)

By Marja Novak

LJUBLJANA Oct 27 The Slovenian Constitutional Court ruled on Thursday that parliament must change part of a bank bail-in law to give greater legal protection to holders of scrapped bonds and shares of banks that got state help in 2013.

The court, however, did not say the decision of the central Bank of Slovenia to scrap shares and subordinated bonds in troubled banks was unconstitutional.

It gave parliament six months to enforce the necessary changes, which were needed to "balance the weak position of the banks' investors in comparison to the Bank of Slovenia".

In 2013, the government poured more than 3 billion euros into banks to prevent them from collapsing under the weight of bad loans. About 600 million euros' worth of subordinated bonds of six troubled banks were scrapped while about 100,000 shareholders lost their bank shares.

The PanSlovenian Shareholders' Association, which asked the Constitutional Court to rule on the matter, said in a statement it expected the parliament will follow the court's ruling without explaining what actions the association will take in the future.

The Bank of Slovenia said the court had confirmed that the central bank's decisions in the bank overhaul were in line with the constitution. It added that holders of scrapped instruments had the right to file claims for damages because of the decision in court.

The court's ruling followed a July decision of the Luxembourg-based European Court of Justice, which said in its ruling on a Slovenian banking rescue that European Union members are not obliged to make shareholders and junior creditors pay before intervening to rescue a bank.

However, it also said that burden sharing by shareholders and subordinated creditors as a prerequisite for bank rescue is in line with EU law.

With the 2013 bank overhaul, Slovenia managed to narrowly avoid an international bailout and established conditions to return to economic growth a year later.

The central bank had said the government would have to cover possible damages to investors who lost bonds and shares during the bank overhaul.

If the government is obliged to pay a substantial sum in damages, that would hurt its plan to gradually reduce the budget deficit in the coming years and bring it to zero by the end of 2020 from about 2.2 percent of GDP seen this year.

Following the court's decision on Thursday, the yield on Slovenia's 10-year benchmark bond jumped to 0.782 percent by 1425 GMT from 0.747 percent reached on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Tom Heneghan)