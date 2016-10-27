(Adds reaction, bond yield hike, background)
By Marja Novak
LJUBLJANA Oct 27 The Slovenian Constitutional
Court ruled on Thursday that parliament must change part of a
bank bail-in law to give greater legal protection to holders of
scrapped bonds and shares of banks that got state help in 2013.
The court, however, did not say the decision of the central
Bank of Slovenia to scrap shares and subordinated bonds in
troubled banks was unconstitutional.
It gave parliament six months to enforce the necessary
changes, which were needed to "balance the weak position of the
banks' investors in comparison to the Bank of Slovenia".
In 2013, the government poured more than 3 billion euros
into banks to prevent them from collapsing under the weight of
bad loans. About 600 million euros' worth of subordinated bonds
of six troubled banks were scrapped while about 100,000
shareholders lost their bank shares.
The PanSlovenian Shareholders' Association, which asked the
Constitutional Court to rule on the matter, said in a statement
it expected the parliament will follow the court's ruling
without explaining what actions the association will take in the
future.
The Bank of Slovenia said the court had confirmed that the
central bank's decisions in the bank overhaul were in line with
the constitution. It added that holders of scrapped instruments
had the right to file claims for damages because of the decision
in court.
The court's ruling followed a July decision of the
Luxembourg-based European Court of Justice, which said in its
ruling on a Slovenian banking rescue that European Union members
are not obliged to make shareholders and junior creditors pay
before intervening to rescue a bank.
However, it also said that burden sharing by shareholders
and subordinated creditors as a prerequisite for bank rescue is
in line with EU law.
With the 2013 bank overhaul, Slovenia managed to narrowly
avoid an international bailout and established conditions to
return to economic growth a year later.
The central bank had said the government would have to cover
possible damages to investors who lost bonds and shares during
the bank overhaul.
If the government is obliged to pay a substantial sum in
damages, that would hurt its plan to gradually reduce the budget
deficit in the coming years and bring it to zero by the end of
2020 from about 2.2 percent of GDP seen this year.
Following the court's decision on Thursday, the yield on
Slovenia's 10-year benchmark bond jumped to 0.782 percent by
1425 GMT from 0.747 percent reached on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Tom Heneghan)