Midfielder Dele Alli has signed a new deal with Tottenham Hotspur which will keep him at the north London club till 2022, the Premier League side said on Monday.

The 20-year-old, who had also signed a contract extension in January, enjoyed an excellent season last campaign, scoring 10 goals and providing 11 assists in 46 matches.

The former Milton Keynes Dons midfielder picked up the Professional Footballers' Association Young Player of the Year award and was also named in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year last season.

Ali's dazzling performances at Spurs also earned the midfielder his England cap last October and he was part of the country's Euro 2016 squad.

