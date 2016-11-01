November has not been the kindest month for Arsenal in recent seasons and while their schedule over the next four weeks offers plenty of opportunity to slip up again manager Arsene Wenger is determined to keep his players focused on the present.

Arsenal have taken an average of 1.59 points per November Premier League match during Wenger's 20-year tenure at the club, the worst of any month, according to British media.

Arsenal trail leaders Manchester City only on goal difference but face testing fixtures against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United in the league this month.

"We had some difficult Novembers but also positive ones. The most important thing is not to live in the past," Wenger said.

"You have to live with the team you have at the moment. Our destiny lies in the mind of the players: how strongly they are focused, how hungry they are in every single game.

"We have very important games in front of us. The best way for us is to try and win and continue this strong run. We have to keep a good balance between vigilance and confidence."

Arsenal are on a 14-game unbeaten streak in all competitions, winning 11 of those matches, and face Bulgarian side Ludogorets in the Champions League later on Tuesday.

