Muguruza beats Venus to reach Italian Open semis
Garbine Muguruza flashed some impressive form ahead of her French Open title defence with a 6-2 3-6 6-2 win over Venus Williams on Friday to reach the semi-finals of the Italian Open in Rome.
LONDON Hull City manager Mike Phelan has been named the Premier League manager of the month for August after guiding the promoted club to an impressive start in England's top flight.
Hull began the season with wins over defending champions Leicester City and Swansea City before losing 1-0 to Manchester United. They are fifth in the standings.
The 53-year-old Phelan took over as caretaker manager in July following Steve Bruce's resignation and has not yet been handed a permanent position.
"We had a discussion last week and we're still talking about it. It's irrelevant. It's still about preparing the team. Those discussions will continued," Phelan told British media.
"We've had a good start to the season."
Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling was named player of the month after scoring two goals and claiming two assists in the first three matches.
(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)
Garbine Muguruza flashed some impressive form ahead of her French Open title defence with a 6-2 3-6 6-2 win over Venus Williams on Friday to reach the semi-finals of the Italian Open in Rome.
LONDON Maria Sharapova will probably have to win 10 matches to claim a second Wimbledon title this year after deciding on Friday not to request a wildcard for the championships.