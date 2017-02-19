SHOWCASE-Tennis-Garbine Muguruza v Francesca Schiavone - player profiles
May 29 Here's a look at the form and previous records of Garbine Muguruza and Francesca Schiavone ahead of their first-round clash on Monday (prefix number denotes seeding):
Feb 19 Draw for FA Cup quarter-finals (Premier League unless stated)
Chelsea v Manchester United
Middlesbrough v Huddersfield Town (II)/Manchester City
Tottenham Hotspur v Millwall (III)
Sutton United (NL)/Arsenal v Lincoln City (NL)
Ties will be played from March 10-13 (Compiled by Ken Ferris; Editing by Ian Chadband)
May 29 Here's a look at the form and previous records of Garbine Muguruza and Francesca Schiavone ahead of their first-round clash on Monday (prefix number denotes seeding):
May 29 A look at the 2017 record of Spain's Garbine Muguruza and Italy's Francesca Schiavone ahead of their first-round match at the French Open on Monday: