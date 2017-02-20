Soccer-Carrick delighted with new United contract
LONDON, May 28 Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick has said he is delighted to be given a new one-year contract that will take him into a 12th season with the club.
Feb 20 Revised draw for the FA Cup quarter-finals after Arsenal won 2-0 at Sutton United on Monday (Premier League unless stated)
Chelsea v Manchester United
Middlesbrough v Huddersfield Town (II)/Manchester City
Tottenham Hotspur v Millwall (III)
Arsenal v Lincoln City (NL)
Ties will be played from March 10-13 (Compiled by Ken Ferris; Editing by Ian Chadband)
May 27 The National Women’s Soccer League in the United States will review start times for its games after English international Rachel Daly collapsed at the end of a match in Houston on Saturday.