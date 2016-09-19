Sept 19 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the English League Cup 3rd Round matches on Monday
3rd Round
Tuesday, September 20 (GMT)
Bournemouth v Preston North End(II) (1845)
Brighton and Hove Albion(II) v Reading(II) (1845)
Derby County(II) v Liverpool (1845)
Everton v Norwich City(II) (1845)
Leeds United(II) v Blackburn Rovers(II) (1845)
Leicester City v Chelsea (1845)
Newcastle United(II) v Wolverhampton Wanderers(II) (1845)
Nottingham Forest(II) v Arsenal (1845)
Wednesday, September 21 (GMT)
Fulham(II) v Bristol City(II) (1845)
Northampton Town(III) v Manchester United (1845)
Queens Park Rangers(II) v Sunderland (1845)
Southampton v Crystal Palace (1845)
Swansea City v Manchester City (1845)
West Ham United v Accrington Stanley(IV) (1845)
Stoke City v Hull City (1900)
Tottenham Hotspur v Gillingham(III) (1900)