Soccer-Bournemouth sign Bosnia keeper Begovic from Chelsea
May 30 Bournemouth have signed Bosnia goalkeeper Asmir Begovic on a long-term deal from Premier League champions Chelsea.
LONDON Dec 31 Key statistics from Liverpool's 1-0 Premier League win over Manchester City on Saturday.
Liverpool Man City
Possession 43percent 57percent
Passes 435 575
Shots 5 9
Shots on target 1 2
Corners 4 6
Fouls 12 12
Yellow cards 2 1
Source: BBC, Premier League
(Compiled by Steve Tongue, editing by Ed Osmond)
MADRID, May 30 Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale said on Tuesday he regretted rushing back from ankle surgery earlier in the season and admitted he was not fully fit for the Champions League final against Juventus in his home city of Cardiff.