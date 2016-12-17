Mark Noble's penalty earned West Ham United a smash-and-grab 1-0 victory over Hull City after the luckless visitors were denied three times by the woodwork at the London Stadium on Saturday.

Nervy West Ham were outplayed throughout the first half in which Hull's Dieumerci Mbokani shot against the inside of a post and the pattern continued after the break.

Captain Noble almost scored an own goal when his header struck a post before Andrew Robertson's sweetly-struck shot rattled the frame of Darren Randolph's goal.

West Ham's good fortune continued in the 76th minute when Tom Huddlestone was harshly-adjudged to have pulled down Michail Antonio and Noble stepped up to convert the spot-kick and condemn Hull to a seventh away defeat of the season.

