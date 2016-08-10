Juventus midfielder Rolando Mandragora has been ruled out for the up to four months after having foot surgery on Wednesday, the Italian champions said in a statement.

The 19-year-old, who made his Serie A debut with Genoa aged 17, had an operation to mend a fractured bone in his right foot after the healing was delayed.

Mandragora joined Juve from Genoa in January for six million euros ($6.70 million) but has yet to play for the Turin-based club as he was allowed to stay on loan at last season Pescara, helping them win promotion to Serie A.

Champions Juventus kick off their league campaign at Fiorentina on August 20.

($1 = 0.8955 euros)

