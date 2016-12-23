Soccer-Bournemouth sign Bosnia keeper Begovic from Chelsea
May 30 Bournemouth have signed Bosnia goalkeeper Asmir Begovic on a long-term deal from Premier League champions Chelsea.
Dec 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Friday Friday, December 23 Dundee 3 Hearts 2 Kilmarnock 0 St. Johnstone 1 Motherwell 1 Aberdeen 3 Ross County 1 Partick Thistle 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 17 16 1 0 47 13 49 2 Rangers 18 10 5 3 25 18 35 3 Aberdeen 18 9 4 5 32 18 31 4 Hearts 19 7 7 5 34 25 28 5 St. Johnstone 18 7 6 5 24 20 27 6 Ross County 19 4 8 7 20 32 20 ------------------------- 7 Dundee 19 5 4 10 18 26 19 8 Kilmarnock 19 4 7 8 16 31 19 9 Partick Thistle 19 4 6 9 22 29 18 10 Motherwell 18 4 5 9 22 31 17 11 Hamilton Academical 18 2 10 6 19 25 16 12 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 18 3 7 8 23 34 16 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, December 24 Hamilton Academical v Celtic (1230) Rangers v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1230)
MADRID, May 30 Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale said on Tuesday he regretted rushing back from ankle surgery earlier in the season and admitted he was not fully fit for the Champions League final against Juventus in his home city of Cardiff.