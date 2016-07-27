Soccer player Andre Gomes poses next to a FC Barcelona's giant logo at their offices in Barcelona, Spain, July 26, 2016. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Barcelona have completed the signing of Portugal midfielder Andre Gomes from Valencia in a deal that could eventually be worth 70 million euros ($76.97 million), the Spanish champions said on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old, who has signed a five-year contract, described the move as a dream come true.

Barca had reached agreement with Valencia last week to acquire the attacking midfielder, who was in the Portugal squad that won their first major trophy at Euro 2016.

He came off the bench in his country's 2-0 semi-final win over Wales but did not appear in the final against hosts France.

Gomes said it had been a lifelong ambition to play for Barca, whom he chose ahead of Real Madrid, where his compatriot and friend Cristiano Ronaldo plays.

"It is an honour to wear this jersey. It's a dream come true for me and for my family," he told a news conference on Wednesday.

"I've chosen what I believe is the best option for me and I haven't made a mistake. I had no doubt. When I found out that Barca wanted me, I was thrilled."

Barcelona said the initial transfer fee would be 35 million euros but that performance-based extras could make the final figure as much as 70 million.

Gomes had been linked with Barca's arch-rivals Real Madrid and with Manchester United after an impressive two seasons at Valencia whom he joined from Benfica.

He becomes Barca's fourth close-season signing after the arrival of Samuel Umtiti, Denis Suarez and Lucas Digne.

But he says he is not afraid of the competition at the Nou Camp.

"There are many players in Barcelona's central midfield and they are all great," Gomes said. "I just want to continue to grow, learn and at 22 I have time to do that."

Barca also announced that Argentina international Javier Mascherano had signed a one-year contract extension which will keep the defensive midfielder at the club until June 30, 2019.

Barca made the 32-year-old's future a priority with reports in Italy and Spain linking Mascherano with a move to Juventus this summer.

($1 = 0.9093 euros)

(Reporting by Adriana Garcia; editing by Ken Ferris, Neville Dalton)