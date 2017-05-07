KIEV Shakhtar Donetsk became Ukraine's league champions for the 10th time in 15 years by beating FC Zorya in a 3-2 thriller on Saturday.

Shakhtar settled the domestic competition four rounds beforethe end of the season, with their closest pursuers Dynamo Kiev 14 points behind them.

Captain Dario Srna, 35, sent a long ball into the penalty area to frustrate the defenders as Facundo Ferreira beat the goalkeeper to tap in the opener seven minutes before halftime.

Brazilian winger Ismaily doubled Shakhtar's lead with a powerful, close-range shot on 52 minutes and fullback Ivan Ordets produced a one-touch finish at the far post to make it 3-0 three minutes later.

Igor Kharatin got a goal back for Zorya from a corner kick in the 80th minute and Emmanuel Bonaventure scored their second two minutes before the final whistle with a superb shot from the edge of the area.

It was the debut title win for Shakhtar's Portuguese coach Paolo Fonseca who signed a two-year deal with the club last season.

