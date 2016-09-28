By David Alire Garcia
MEXICO CITY, Sept 27 The Mexico unit of
SolarCity Corp, the rooftop solar developer controlled by
billionaire Elon Musk, aims to invest as much as $1 billion over
the next five years, the company said on Tuesday.
SolarCity Mexico President David Arelle told
Reuters in an interview the projected outlay will depend on
Mexico keeping at current levels an incentive known as
net-metering that requires utilities to buy surplus power
generated by rooftop solar panels.
"We estimate that if things work out the way they should,
over the next five years our investment could reach about $1
billion," he said, noting that he sees sector-wide investment as
high as $3 billion over the same period.
While Mexico has abundant solar potential, it has been slow
to take advantage of it, opting instead for cheaper natural gas.
Net-metering in Mexico is capped for solar projects at up to
500 kilowatts of installed capacity. But Arelle expressed
concern that due to pressure on public finances, the government
could push the threshold as low as 50 kilowatts.
"That would kill the business," he said, noting that
net-metering was crucial to project finance, providing buyers
certainty on the cost of the electricity over many years.
Vania Guerrero, a spokeswoman for Mexico's energy regulator,
known as CRE, said new regulations that cover the net-metering
threshold will be finalized before the end of the year. She
declined to comment on whether the current cap would be altered.
Mexico's state-owned national electricity company CFE
supplies power to nearly all residential users and a 2013-14
energy reform promises to gradually dismantle its monopoly.
Growth in rooftop solar projects could exacerbate steep
losses at CFE, which the finance ministry has to cover.
If the 500 kilowatt threshold is maintained, SolarCity could
add nearly 2,000 employees over the next two years while other
developers create another 8,000 jobs, Arelle said.
SolarCity plans 50 megawatts-worth of Mexican solar projects
next year, on top of 30 megawatts in 2016.
The firm's Mexico unit, bought in a takeover last year for
about $15 million, was SolarCity's first foreign acquisition.
Entrepreneur Musk, best known for his Tesla Motors Inc
electric car company and commercial space exploration firm
SpaceX, on Tuesday was in Guadalajara, Mexico's second biggest
city, where he outlined a plan to colonize Mars.
SolarCity agreed to be bought by Tesla for $2.6 billion in
August. The deal has yet to be approved by SolarCity's
shareholders.
