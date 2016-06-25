A general view shows the scene of a suicide bomb attack outside Nasahablood hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, June 25, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

A man raises his hands as he runs from the scene of a suicide bomb attack outside Nasahablood hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, June 25, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

A Somali government soldier holds his position during gunfire after a suicide bomb attack outside Nasahablood hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, June 25, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Somali government soldiers run to take their positions during gunfire after a suicide bomb attack outside Nasahablood hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, June 25, 2016. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

MOGADISHU The death toll from an attack by the Somali Islamist group al Shabaab on a hotel in the capital Mogadishu on Saturday rose to at least 15, a police officer said.

Major Ali Mohamed said the death toll included guards, civilians and militants. "The operation has now ended but we are still combing the building for any possible militants who are hiding," he told Reuters.

A spokesman for al Shabaab, which claimed responsibility, said the death toll was at least 20 guards and civilians. Numbers of casualties cited by the government are often lower than those reported by al Shabaab.

(Reporting by Abdi Sheikh and Feisal Omar; Writing by Edmund Blair)