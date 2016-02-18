By Ben Blanchard
| BEIJING
BEIJING Feb 18 China has "challenged" reports
that it deployed advanced surface-to-air missiles to a disputed
island in the South China Sea, but any militarisation would be a
concern, Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said on
Thursday.
Taiwan's Defence Ministry said the missile batteries had
been set up on Woody Island in the Paracels chain, which has
been under Chinese control for decades, but is also claimed by
Taiwan and Vietnam.
A U.S. defence official also confirmed the "apparent
deployment" of the missiles, first reported by Fox News.
Bishop, the first senior Western official to visit China
since the missile reports, said she had raised the issue of the
South China Sea's militarisation in her talks.
"President Xi said in Washington last year that China did
not intend to militarise the islands and we certainly hold China
to that and that's been reiterated to me," she told reporters,
after meeting China's top diplomat, State Councillor Yang
Jiechi.
"In the case of the surface-to-air missile claim, that's
disputed by China. We raised the matter and we've had a
discussion about it," Bishop added.
Pressed on whether China was denying the presence of
missiles, she said, "No, they did not deny, but nor did they
admit that there were. It was challenged. The reports were
challenged.
"The point about the surface-to-air missiles is in dispute,
so until such time as we have a clear picture of it, of course
it's a matter of concern."
China claims most of the South China Sea, through which more
than $5 trillion in global trade passes every year. Vietnam,
Malaysia, Brunei, the Philippines and Taiwan have rival claims.
The Chinese government has offered few specific details in
response to the missiles claim, while accusing Western media of
"hyping up" the story and saying China has a legitimate right to
military facilities on territory it views as its own.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei on Thursday
would also neither confirm nor deny if the missiles were on
Woody Island, repeating that China has had defence facilities on
the islands for decades.
China has been angered by air and sea patrols the United
States has conducted near artificial islands China has built in
the Spratly islands chain farther south in the South China Sea,
including some by two B-52 strategic bombers in November.
Last month, a U.S. Navy destroyer sailed within 12 nautical
miles of Triton Island in the Paracels, a move China condemned
as provocative.
China needs to strengthen its "self-defence" in the South
China Sea in the face of "more frequent provocations from the
U.S. military," the influential state-run tabloid, the Global
Times, wrote in an editorial on Thursday.
"Jet fighters from the United States, an outside country,
may feel uneasy when making provocative flights in the region.
To us, that's a proper result," it said of the reported missile
deployment.
The United States claims no territory in the South China Sea
but has expressed serious concerns about how China's
increasingly assertive pursuit of territorial claims there could
affect the vital global trade routes that pass though it.
(Additional reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)