By Aparajita Saxena July 22 Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Friday, tracking Asian peers, as weak earnings on Wall Street and gains in the yen after the Bank of Japan governor's comments on "helicopter money" monetary policies dampened investor sentiment. In a BBC interview broadcast on Thursday, BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda ruled out the idea of using "helicopter money" to combat deflation, as policymakers in Tokyo gear up to expand existing stimulus programmes. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.5 percent. "Regional markets are taking cues from the decline in Wall Street. Corporate earnings have failed to impress investors, and that has led to a downdip on sentiment in Asian markets," said Manny Cruz, analyst with Asiasec Equities Inc in Manila. Also, "Japan may wait for further cues before engaging in monetary easing," he added. Vietnam led losses in the region, weighed down by energy stocks. The index was down 2.24 percent at 0235 GMT, on track for a forth consecutive drop as investors took profit, analysts said. "The index is expected to drop to 640 points before either bouncing back or falling further," said Ha Le, an analyst at Vietcombank Securities. Petrovietnam Gas Joint Stock Corp fell 4.8 percent, while South Basic Chemicals JSC, the biggest loser on the index, lost 7 percent. Indonesia extended falls from the previous session, easing 0.7 percent after its central bank left key rates unchanged on Thursday, against market expectations for another cut. The Philippines snapped three days of gains to fall 0.5 percent, with SM Prime Holdings Inc leading the losses. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS STOCK MARKETS Change at 0455 GMT Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 2928.7 2940.48 -0.40 Bangkok 1499.99 1502.7 -0.18 Manila 8066.01 8102.3 -0.45 Jakarta 5180.893 5216.973 -0.69 Kuala Lumpur 1656.16 1657.54 -0.08 Ho Chi Minh 647.11 659.57 -1.89 Change on year Market Current End 2015 Pct Move Singapore 2928.7 2882.73 1.59 Bangkok 1499.99 1288.02 16.46 Manila 8066.01 6952.08 16.02 Jakarta 5180.893 4593.008 12.80 Kuala Lumpur 1656.16 1692.51 -2.15 Ho Chi Minh 647.11 579.03 11.76 (Reporting by Aparajita Saxena; Editing by Sunil Nair)