SEOUL, Dec 9 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0731 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL December 9 *57.1 56.7 -121.0 ^December 8 28.4 655.1 -654.6 December 7 78.3 -90.8 14.1 December 6 117.5 292.9 -360.5 December 5 -4.5 101.3 -114.4 December 2 -0.9 -47.6 23.0 December 1 30.9 -52.7 20.9 November 30 274.0 -317.6 44.6 November 29 450.8 -149.3 -8.3 November 28 208.7 -204.6 -19.6 November 25 19.9 -3.9 -36.3 November 24 -141.4 104.3 13.8 November 23 164.7 406.6 -216.3 November 22 344.9 51.7 -140.3 November 21 68.3 -49.0 -39.3 Month to date 306.7 914.8 -1,192.5 Year to date 10,587.5 -4,639.7 -8,353.2 * Offshore investors have been net buyers for four consecutive sessions bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 281.3 billion Korean won ($241.56 million) worth. ^ December 8 figures revised. ($1 = 1,164.5100 won) (Reporting by Jeong-eun Lee)