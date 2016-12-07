NAIROBI Dec 7 South Sudan has deported a
journalist working for the international Associated Press news
agency, and the reporter said on Wednesday that it was because
his reporting was critical of the government.
Presidential spokesman Ateny Wek Ateny said he was not
aware of such a deportation and could not comment.
Journalists in South Sudan have often complained of
harassment by the authorities during the civil conflict. In
2015, five journalists were killed in South Sudan, according to
the Committee to Protect Journalists.
"Yesterday I was arrested and deported by members of South
Sudan's National Security Service. The officers did not
officially present me with a reason for my arrest and
deportation, but repeatedly said that my reporting was too
critical of the government. This is a violation of press
freedom," Justin Lynch said on his Twitter account.
"As an international journalist, it is an unfortunate
reality that I am privileged compared to my brave South Sudanese
colleagues, who are frequently the victim of intimidation or
even death."
South Sudan, which won independence in 2011, plunged into
civil conflict in December 2013 after a long running political
feud between President Salva Kiir and his former deputy, Riek
Machar, who are from different ethnic groups. Much of the
fighting ran along ethnic lines.
A peace deal was signed in 2015 but proved shaky from the
outset. Weeks after Machar flew back to Juba this year to return
to his former post, fighting again erupted in July. Machar has
since left the country and been replaced.
Associated Press defended Lynch's reporting from the
country.
"Any move to suppress legitimate journalism and truthful
reporting shedding light on humanitarian crimes is wrong and
should be condemned. We hope that the government of South Sudan
will reconsider its actions," it quoted Ian Phillips, its vice
president for international news, as saying in a story about
Lynch's deportation.
In November, security officials temporarily shut down Eye
Radio in Juba, a popular radio station set up with U.S. backing,
without giving a reason.
In September, the authorities shut the Nation Mirror
newspaper without giving a reason, although it followed coverage
of a report by a U.S.-based group alleging misuse of state funds
by the nation's leaders. It remains closed.
In July, authorities detained a newspaper editor for writing
articles that criticised the country's leaders over a flare-up
in violence that month.
Another newspaper, the Juba Monitor, has been closed
temporarily on several occasions.
Last week, a senior official at the U.N. commission of human
rights said that ethnic cleansing was taking place in some areas
of South Sudan and the stage was set for a repeat of a genocide
like the one that happened in Rwanda.
(Writing by George Obulutsa; editing by Ralph Boulton)