Brawn returns to Formula One in management role
LONDON Former Ferrari technical director and world championship-winning team principal Ross Brawn stepped back into the Formula One arena on Monday in the new role of managing director for motorsport.
GLASGOWParupalli Kashyap overcame a bout of complacency to win the gold medal in the men’s badminton singles on the last day of the Commonwealth Games on Sunday.
The 27-year-old came from behind in the deciding game to beat Singapore’s Derek Wong 21-14 11-21 21-19 and become the first Indian man to win badminton gold at the Games for 32 years.
"In this kind of big game to win gold is a big deal for me,” Kashyap told reporters after coming back from 11-8 down in the decider.
“It's like a dream that I haven't dreamt of since I was a child."
After taking the first game, the Indian shuttler admitted to under-estimating his opponent.
"I was becoming too tense. In my mind I believed I could win easily because I didn't think he could play such a good game so I wasn't ready because in my mind I had already won," Kashyap added.
Earlier, Canada’s Michelle Li beat Kirsty Gilmour, the first Scottish woman to reach a singles final at the Games, 21-14 21-7 to win gold.
(Reporting by Ed Osmond)
MUMBAI India's opening batsmen have come under fire for poor starts in their last two home series against New Zealand and England but captain Virat Kohli says now is the time to give them support not show them the door.
MUMBAI India have rested leading spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the three-match Twenty20 international series against England, the country's cricket board said on Monday.