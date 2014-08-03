GLASGOWParupalli Kashyap overcame a bout of complacency to win the gold medal in the men’s badminton singles on the last day of the Commonwealth Games on Sunday.

The 27-year-old came from behind in the deciding game to beat Singapore’s Derek Wong 21-14 11-21 21-19 and become the first Indian man to win badminton gold at the Games for 32 years.

"In this kind of big game to win gold is a big deal for me,” Kashyap told reporters after coming back from 11-8 down in the decider.

“It's like a dream that I haven't dreamt of since I was a child."

After taking the first game, the Indian shuttler admitted to under-estimating his opponent.

"I was becoming too tense. In my mind I believed I could win easily because I didn't think he could play such a good game so I wasn't ready because in my mind I had already won," Kashyap added.

Earlier, Canada’s Michelle Li beat Kirsty Gilmour, the first Scottish woman to reach a singles final at the Games, 21-14 21-7 to win gold.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond)