COLOMBO, March 10 Sri Lankan shares rose more
than 1 percent on Thursday, set for their best day since late
January, rebounding from a seven-session losing streak that saw
the bourse lose about 5.5 percent.
The bourse hit their lowest level in about 27 months on
Wednesday as a government move to hike value added tax (VAT) and
reintroduce capital gains tax to qualify for a $1.5-billion IMF
loan weighed on sentiment.
The market was hit especially hard in the past two days,
falling, 3.2 percent, after the country's prime minister
announced the tax moves on Tuesday to break out of a debt trap.
Sri Lanka's benchmark share index was up 0.95
percent, or 55.40 points, at 5,917.75 at 0652 GMT on Thursday,
distancing itself from its intraday low of 5,802.02 on
Wednesday, which was the lowest since December 2013.
With the central bank's unexpected hike in interest rates in
mid-February and yields on treasury bills at two-year highs,
investors prefer fixed interest rate bearing assets over risk
assets, stockbrokers said.
Financial companies, which tend to benefit from higher
interest rates, led the market's rebound on Thursday.
"Market has turned around and we feel the stabilisation
point has reached," said Dimantha Mathew, head of research,
First Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd.
"We believe the market will be in the range of 5,800 to
6,000 level, with volatility here and there," Mathew said.
Turnover stood at 158.77 million rupees ($1.10 million).
The rupee traded weaker on importer dollar demand,
currency dealers said.
One-week rupee forwards, which act as a proxy for the spot
currency, traded at 145.25/30 per dollar at 0655 GMT compared
with Wednesday's close of 145.15/20.
"The demand is there, investors are still worried that
foreign investors will exit with the capital gain tax," a dealer
said, asking not to be named.
The spot currency did not trade below 143.90, seen as the
central bank's desired level.
($1 = 144.8000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)