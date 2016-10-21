COLOMBO Oct 21 Sri Lankan shares ended slightly
firmer on Friday, edging up from their lowest close in 1 month
hit in the previous session, as foreign investors bought risk
assets ahead of a flurry of corporate results and next month's
national budget.
Sri Lanka's quarterly earnings season started last week but
the bulk of locally listed firms will not report until late
October or early November.
The national budget is scheduled to be presented on Nov. 10.
The benchmark index of the Colombo Stock Exchange
ended 0.08 percent or 5.17 points firmer at 6,447.53, up from
its lowest close since Sept. 20 hit on Thursday. The index fell
0.54 percent on the week, its second straight weekly loss.
Turnover stood at 1.15 billion rupees ($7.81 million), the
highest since Oct. 3 and more than this year's daily average of
around 741.5 million rupees.
"Today the market was a bit positive with some foreign
inflows. Even though the quantity was low the foreign interest
was there," said Dimantha Mathew, head of research, First
Capital Equities (Pvt) Ltd.
Stockbrokers said the stock market was also digesting
political concerns over the resignation of the head of Sri
Lanka's anti-corruption body on Monday, a few days after
President Maithripala Sirisena implied that the agency was
favouring the rival party of his prime minister.
This is likely to delay one of the promises of Sirisena's
coalition government to eliminate corruption and could hurt
business confidence, analysts said.
Foreign investors bought a net 233.8 million rupees worth
equities on Friday, extending the net foreign inflow for the
past nine days to 1.15 billion rupees worth of shares.
They have sold a net 1.82 billion rupees worth of shares so
far this year.
Shares in Sri Lanka Telecom Plc rose 2.77 percent,
while top conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc ended
steady.
($1 = 147.2000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)