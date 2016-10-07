Oct 7 The western eyewall of Matthew, a category
three hurricane, is brushing parts of the northeast coast of
Florida, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Friday.
Matthew, located about 95 miles (155 kilometers) southeast
of Jacksonville, Florida with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph
(195 km/h), could weaken in the next 48 hours, but it is
expected to remain a hurricane until it begins to move away from
the United States on Sunday, the NHC said.
The center of Matthew will continue to move near or over the
coast of northeast Florida and Georgia through Friday night, and
near or over the coast of South Carolina on Saturday, it added.
(Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala and Arpan Varghese in
Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)