(Fixes typo) May 18 Suzlon Energy Ltd : * Suzlon Group to supply 98MW to Mytrah Energy * Suzlon will install 47 wind turbine generator (WTGS) of the S97 120M hybrid

tower with rated capacity of 2.1MW each * Mytrah energy has awarded Suzlon equipment sale contract for 98MW project in

Telangana * Scheduled for commissioning in 2016 * Source text: bit.ly/1depg0T * Further company coverage

(Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru)