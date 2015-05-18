BRIEF-India's Tata Communications March-qtr loss widens
* March quarter consol total income from operations 43.95 billion rupees
(Fixes typo) May 18 Suzlon Energy Ltd : * Suzlon Group to supply 98MW to Mytrah Energy * Suzlon will install 47 wind turbine generator (WTGS) of the S97 120M hybrid
tower with rated capacity of 2.1MW each * Suzlon will install 47 wind turbine generator (WTGS) of the S97 120M hybrid
tower with rated capacity of 2.1MW each * Mytrah energy has awarded Suzlon equipment sale contract for 98MW project in
Telangana * Scheduled for commissioning in 2016 * Source text: bit.ly/1depg0T * Further company coverage
(Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru)
* Consol net loss in March quarter last year was 53.8 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 10.28 billion rupees