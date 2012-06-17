STOCKHOLM, June 17 A pack of wolves attacked and killed a worker in their enclosure at one of Sweden's most popular wildlife parks on Sunday, said police, who did not know what had triggered the attack on the 30-year-old woman.

"She was so badly hurt in the attack that she died of her injuries," said a police spokesman for the Ostergotland district, where the Kolmarden park is located.

"We do not know why they attacked."

Police remained on the scene to investigate the incident at the biggest wildlife park in the Nordic region, located around 150 km (93 miles) south of Stockholm.

The woman's body was recovered after rescue workers and park staff entered the enclosure, forcing the animals back while an armed park official stood by to shoot the wolves in case they attacked again, the website of Norrkoping Newspaper, the local daily, quoted a rescue official as saying.

News agency TT quoted Kolmarden zoological chief Mats Hoggren as saying there were no eyewitnesses to the attack so it was not clear exactly what had happened.

Kolmarden, founded in 1965, is one of the most popular attractions in Sweden, with more than 500,000 visitors a year. (Reporting by Patrick Lannin; Editing by Sophie Hares)